ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that time of the year with a lot happening at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center (ROCO).

Thousands of art pieces are about to go on sale for the annual 6×6 Exhibit — over 6,000 in total to be exact.

Currently, people from all over the world can view the gallery online and pick out their favorites.

The person preview begins on Tuesday, May 30 — with the sale launching the following weekend.

Blue Cease, the executive director and curator of ROCO, and ROC Maidan’s Irene Burke were interviewed by News 8’s Brennan Somers to discuss the fundraiser.

“6×6 is our main fundraiser at ROCO. We’ve been doing this for 16 years as I said, and the funds support our other exhibitions throughout the year,” Cease said. “They are for sale anonymously for $20 a piece. Upon purchase, you find out who made the artwork — Could be made by a famous artist from Europe or a girl scout from Irondequoit.”

ROCO is also continuing the Square the Love Project — which aims at shining a light on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Over 160 pieces from Ukrainian artists and refugees will sell for $50 — $30 from each sale benefitting ROC Maidan — a charitable organization offering aid to Ukraine.