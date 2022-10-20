ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Witness Palestine Film Festival is coming up this weekend, with four featured films, including some that were Oscar-nominated.

The festival was founded in 2012 by Jim Tiefenthal because he was “disappointed in the difference between U.S. values, and what’s being practiced in Israel.”

“My government, the U.S. government funds Israel to the tune of 2.8 billion per year and exercises occupation for example of the West Bank as under military rule. So, I feel if people have the right information, they’ll do the right thing,” Tiefenthal said.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has lasted decades, between land battles, and at times, unwarranted attacks. The most recent cause of tension included confrontations between Israeli troops and Palestinians which erupted in more than a dozen neighborhoods of east Jerusalem.

The co-organizer of the festival, Heba Subeh was born in the U.S. but spent some time in a refugee camp in the West Bank. She explains her life in Rochester is similar in many ways to her life in Palestine.

“I went to school, I played basketball, I hung out with my friends. The greatest challenge I had while living there was travel within Palestine. Going from where I was in Bethlehem to a city that was less than 20 miles away, in Ramalah should take less than an hour, but with the Israeli checkpoints, it takes hours on hours just waiting, hoping you’ll be let in. Within the refugee camp itself, it was very cramped, impoverished, which is a direct result of the forced relocation. It is incredibly difficult to start over with nothing,” Subeh said.

Heba says she lived in Palestine in its current state and because she witnessed all that goes on in what she calls Israeli control, she now wants to be a part of the solution.

“This is how I think I can do it. Starting a conversation through these great films that we’ve selected. And I just want to put out a good message,” Subeh said. “I hope they (audience members) walk away with an open mind. And hope.”

One of the films being featured this weekend is called ‘Blue Box.’

“It’s the story of the campaign to buy land for the Jews and Israel and plant trees to obscure the Palestinian villages. And the director of the film is going to be connecting with us to talk about her interviewing her family because her grandfather was the originator of this blue box campaign. So, I expect that to be a pretty profound discussion about her interactions and making the movie and getting her family story,” Tiefenthal said.

The 2022 Witness Palestine Film Festival is taking place at The Little Theatre with films showing on October 22, 23, 29, and 30.

Tickets can be found here or purchased in person.