ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, a major loss for the world of music: Tony Bennett has died. Bennett sang numerous American classics, and created some new standards of his own.

Bennett released more than 70 albums — netting him 18 Grammys — all but two of them after he turned 60.

The crooner died this morning in his hometown, New York City, at the age of 96 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s.

While Bennett waited a couple years after his diagnosis to share it with the world, once he did, the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes says they are grateful he made his diagnosis public.

Not only does it increase awareness for this cause, they say, but add that it helped people affected by this form of dementia feel less isolated.

Phil Shippers with the association says this lack of social connection can worsen the symptoms of Alzheimer’s. Because of this, Shippers says of the most important parts of Bennett’s story is showing his strong support system of his wife and friendship with Lady Gaga.

“It’s important to have a strong support network, you don’t feel like you’re in it on your own,” Shipper said. “We need to have those social interactions to keep our mind active, we know that staying cognitively engaged in your community and with the people around you stimulate our brains, and in Tony’s case, may have slowed the progression the disease.”

In 2014 Bennett broke his own record as the oldest living performer with a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart for “Cheek to Cheek,” his duets project with Lady Gaga. He also collaborated with Carrie Underwood and Amy Winehouse.

Derrick Lucas, morning host and station programmer for Jazz90.1 — a predominately volunteer-run and community jazz radio station based in Greece — says that Bennett’s passion, powerful tenor are as just as much of his legacy as his desire to bridge generations.

“He truly wanted to introduce as many people as possible to his love of the Great American Songbook, through the 50s all the way through when he worked with Lady Gaga a few years ago,” Lucas said. “When they were together, they were in sync.

“That’s the best thing about jazz,” Lucas continued. “It’s a true bridge for generations, for Lady Gaga’s generation, a millennial, and Tony Bennett’s… and yet the music sounded perfect. It wasn’t contrived, it was authentic.”

Lucas says that you can’t go wrong with any recording… But checking out Bennett’s MTV appearance is a must.

Photo: Bob Klein. Taken at the 2003 Rochester International Jazz Festival

Bennett also performed at the Rochester International Jazz Festival in 2003. John Nugent, a producer of the festival, said:

Sad. I feel honored to have had the distinct pleasure of performing with Tony in 1988 with the Woody Herman Orchestra….he was one of the giants of jazz. So great we had him at the Eastman Theatre in our early years.