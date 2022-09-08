ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic makes its triumphant return to Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre Thursday at 7:30 p.m, to start their 2022 – 2023 season. They will also play the program at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Ticket info can be found here. Masking will be optional for the concert, and there is a section set aside for people who wish to mask and be seated around other masked people.

Music director of the RPO, Andreas Delfs, will also make his conducting debut with the RPO Thursday evening. The program ends and is constructed around Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No. 5, and will be preceded by two other Beethoven pieces.

Program:

Ruins of Athens Overture

Violin Concerto in D Major, ft. Gil Shaham, violin

Gil Shaham, violin Symphony No. 5 in C Minor

“I try throughout the season to have specific programs that are good beginner programs for people who have never been to the symphony… I think this is the perfect one,” Delfs said. “You will see how the heart and soul connect (into a) wonderfully satisfying feeling of a problem solved that goes straight into your heart and straight into your soul.”