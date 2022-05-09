ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is calling the end slate of their Philharmonics series “triumphant,” and features a diverse group of musical selections, starting in June.

The orchestra in a press release Monday said that the June season closers features a rescheduled show from January — Tchaikovsky + Rodrigo — as well as Mahler’s “Titan,” which replace the originally scheduled “Resurrection Symphony,” which would have required 150 musicians.

Attendees are required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask if they are over the age of 5. Tickets start at $30 for adults.

Thursday June 2 at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Program:

Andreas Delfs, conductor

Simon Trpčeski, piano

WEBER Oberon Overture

GRIEG Concerto in A minor for Piano and Orchestra, Opus 16

MAHLER Symphony No. 1 in D major, “Titan”

“Mahler’s First Symphony is bursting with the unbridled creativity of youth, as yet undeterred by criticism,” explains Maestro Andreas Delfs in a statement. “It is an exciting way to end this season, and the orchestra and I look forward to Mahler’s Second Symphony closing out next season instead.”

Andreas takes the podium alongside the world-class musicians of your Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra to close out his triumphant inaugural season. The program opens with Carl Maria Von Weber’s stirring and poetic overture to his opera, Oberon, and closes with Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major, “Titan.” Mahler was just 28 at the time he composed his first symphony – the piece was an early indication of the titanic influence Mahler would have on the symphonic world. Macedonian pianist Simon Trpçeski joins the orchestra to perform Grieg’s iconic piano concerto.

Thursday June 9 at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m.

Program:

Carlos Izcaray, conductor

JIJI, guitar

LERA AUERBACH Icarus

RODRIGO Concierto de Aranjuez

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4

The concert opens with Lera Auerbach’s Icarus, inspired by the classic Greek myth of flight and failure. Joaquin Rodrigo’s best-known work, Concierto de Aranjuez, features guitar soloist JIJI making her RPO debut. Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky’s powerful and urgent Fourth Symphony, a staple in the orchestral repertoire, remains one of his best compositions.