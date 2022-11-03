ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will be one of over 1,000 art organizations across New York to be receiving funding from a New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) grant, RPO officials announced Thursday.

The grant, according to officials, is to support art programs and organizations throughout the state who are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

RPO said that they will be receiving $30,000 in state funding from the grant and RPO officials said they will put these funds towards a mentorship program, a “sensory friendly” concert, and their educational content.

“As we approach the RPO’s centennial, we are focused on finding new ways both to make the RPO accessible to everyone, and to support access to music education for all children in the greater Rochester community,” said RPO President & CEO Curtis L. Long. “These grants from the State of New York will help us make progress in both of these areas.”

The RPO wasn’t the only arts organization in the Finger Lakes region to receive funding from this grant — officials said that around 30 other organizations will receive anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 — these groups include Garth Fagan Dance, the Susan B. Anthony House, and Friends of Ganondagan.