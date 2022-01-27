Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra receives $150,000 from the NEA through American Rescue Plan

“The RPO is recommended to receive the maximum amount of $150,000 and may use this funding to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an announcement today, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra said they have been awarded with a $150,000 from the National Endowment of the Arts. The NEA grant comes from American Rescue Plan funding. It’s the largest recommended amount for arts organization.

“Like all arts and cultural organizations, our orchestra has been hard hit by this ongoing pandemic. Our 2020-21 season pivoted to an entirely virtual one, and we have had to implement many safety protocols this season, including frequent testing of musicians and staff, limiting attendance, and checking audience vaccination proof,“ said RPO President & CEO Curtis S. Long in a statement. “We’re very thankful to the NEA for recommending us for this funding.”

The RPO says that this founding can be used “to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.”

“Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, to rebuild and reopen,” says Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA, also in a statement. “The arts are crucial in helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.”

Also announced today: the National Endowment for the Arts announced it has recommended American Rescue Plan (ARP) awards totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic.

On April 29, 2021, the Arts Endowment announced the 40 percent portion of the ARP allocation directed to regional arts organizations and state arts agencies for distribution through their funding programs.

On November 18, 2021, the NEA announced American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants totaling $20,200,000 to 66 local arts agencies for subgranting to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The agencies will use this funding to distribute grants in their communities to eligible recipients to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.