ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a night of celebrating community and music as the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra marked the grand finale of the 10th annual ‘Harvest Week’ at Mount Olivet Baptist Church Saturday evening.

Mount Olivet is one of the oldest Baptist churches in Rochester, and every year they celebrate “Harvest Week,” an autumn series of weeknight church services that include special guest speakers.

However, Saturday’s concert was extra special marking the first time RPO has performed at the church, an experience everyone was excited for.

“This idea of being visible in one’s community, it’s so meaningful to actually go into people’s homes and inspiring them with music,” RPO Assistant Conductor Jherrard Hardeman told News 8.