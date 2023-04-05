Jackson Cavalier is best known in the Rochester music community as a hard-driving busker and band-leader. (Photo: Provided)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “When I got the message that I got into (the top ten), I teared up,” said local musician Jackson Cavalier.

Just weeks ago, he found out that he made it in the top ten of an international contest run by “GemsOnVHS:” a platform that showcases unsigned Americana and folk artists from across the country.

Now, he’s in the top three.

With a YouTube channel and other platforms that reach hundreds of thousands of people, and videos that are viewed millions of times, GemsOnVHS says “(they) focuses on acoustic, unplugged and off-stage performance videos by a variety of musicians.”

They have helped launched the careers of some of the hottest Americana and folk artists today, from Sierra Ferrell, Lost Dog Street Band, and more.

Just a few years ago, they launched a contest, called “Gems in the Rough.” Through multiple rounds of submissions and voting, the group will choose one winner, who will have a song filmed in Nashville, and will be showcased on the YouTube channel.

The vote has gone public, and you can vote for the final winner here.

Cavalier, who has built a reputation in the Rochester music community as an Americana mainstay — first and notably as a busker, winning a local competition multiple times — said he wanted to give this year a go, after passing for the first few years. You can watch his first-take submission here.

His patience, so far, has paid off. Currently, he’s in the top three, joining singer-songwriter Jordan Smart from Kentucky, and a trio called The Wildwoods from Nebraska.

“This is crazy, this is such a huge opportunity, nothing like this has ever happened for me,” Cavalier said over the phone.

For his submission, he chose of his old warhorses, “The Devil’s Blood Red Moon.” He says he chose the song for its hypnotic bass line, and for the tune’s ability to showcase his voice, and harmonica playing, all while playing his own rhythm part on an electronic drum pad.

For Cavalier, while he naturally hopes to claim the top spot, he says this is still a win for the Rochester-area music community.

“The Rochester musicians and the talent we have here, (musicians) like Tyler Westcott, Aaron Lipp, and Sally Louise, they all stack up,” he said. “It highlights how talented Rochester is.

“I want to bring home this win for Rochester,” he said. “We’re a gem in the rough.”