ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Music Hall of Fame has announced it will be celebrating the 2020 and 2021 inductees into the Hall, as pandemic restrictions led the postponement of both classes.

The annual ceremony will now happen on Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m. in Kodak Hall.

The Class of 2022 inductees:

Dady Brothers , celebrated traditional folk musicians

Eastman School of Music and Eastman Theatre , world-renowned music college

Mick Guzauski , multi-Grammy-winning sound and mixing engineer

Nancy Kelly , iconic jazz singer

Michael Laiacona , innovator and founder of Whirlwind Music Distributors (LIE-uh-cone-uh)

Roy McCurdy, renowned jazz drummer and percussionist

RMHF says that all five inductees will be in attendance — with the exception of Joe Dady, who passed away in 2019 — inside the new inductee, a two for one with Eastman School of Music and Eastman Theatre. Organizers say it was not only long overdue, but it provides a perfect chance to celebrate the heritage of Eastman, and its connection to RMHF; 17 of the 54 inductees are Eastman School of Music alumni, leadership, or faculty.

“Rochester has a rich and diverse musical heritage and we are proud to foster and celebrate that through the Rochester Music Hall of Fame,” wrote Jack Whittier, president of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in a statement.

“It is an honor to have Eastman School of Music be inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame,” wrote Jamal J. Rossi, Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the Eastman School of Music in a statement. “To have our induction coincide with Eastman’s centennial is a testament to the meaningful impact Eastman School of Music has had on our community, here in Rochester and throughout the world.”

Other Eastman graduates who have been inducted: