ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Music Hall of Fame inducted their 2023 class at a ceremony Sunday evening.

Some of which include famed Red Wings Organist Fred Costello and Will Hollis, longtime Music Director and Keyboardist for the “Eagles.”

This is the tenth year of the celebration which honors the musical history of the city.

Each of the inductees’ impact on the music scene was displayed through live musical performances and a short biographical film, with all living inductees in attendance to accept their award.