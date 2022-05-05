ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A massive mural featuring Malcolm X, Franklin Florence and Constance Mitchell will soon be on full display at the side of East High School in Rochester.

The 32x 32-foot painting portrays a photo that captured the three men during their trip through Rochester in the 1960s. The project is only four days into the process, according to it’s creators.

Local artist Ephraim Gebre, who helped create the Martin Luther King Jr. Mural downtown, says he hopes the painting sparks conversation.

“The mural is called “Hidden Figures,” because I didn’t know about these figures growing up, so I thought it would be super powerful for these students here to see it come to fruition,” Gebre said.

According to the artist group, it took over a year of planning before they were able to start painting.

Just talked with Ephraim Gebre who is painting a 32×32 foot mural at East High. The three people pictured are Malcolm X,Constance Mitchell & min. Franklin Florence.This is a picture from the 1960s when all three were together in Rochester. Gebre hopes this starts a conversation https://t.co/HlgfacQvZi pic.twitter.com/6S8stJdXBc — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 5, 2022

