ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Claudia Hoyser, a local country singer-songwriter, is getting some time on national TV. The music video for her song, “Wicked,” is being featured on Country Music Television.

Hoyser is also fresh off a performance at the Lilac Festival, and will be gong on tour soon to promote her latest album, “Red Light’s Turning Green.” The video also features two dancers from Rochester City Ballet, choreographed by Jamie Leverett from the Draper Center for Dance Education.

“The love and support from the Rochester community has been overwhelming,” said Hoyser’s manager and producer Tony Gross in a statement. “It really does take a village to make things happen, and I am so grateful to everyone behind the scenes, and every listener!”