RBTL will host ‘Cats’ tech rehearsal with funding from New York’s tax credit program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During a press conference today, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League announced that they will hold technical rehearsals and launch performances starting in September.

The first series of rehearsals are ahead of performances of September 21-26 with “Cats,” the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic. It will be the first hosted performances of the RBTL since the start of the pandemic locally.

RBTL official unveiled the 2021-2022 season lineup mid-April — and season tickets will offer a five-show package — with the option to upgrade to a six-show package.

CATS, September 21, 2021 – September 26, 2021 (carried over from ’19-’20 season)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, November 16, 2021 – November 21, 2021

Pretty Woman The Musical, December 7, 2021 – December 12, 2021

My Fair Lady, February 22, 2022 – February 27, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen, April 12, 2022 – April 17, 2022 (carried over from ’19-’20 season)

The Band’s Visit, June 7, 2022 – June 12, 2022

Mean Girls, July 5, 2022 – July 10, 2022

Hamilton, November 1, 2021 – November 13, 2022 (sixth show option for season ticket holders)

The funding to hold these came from The Empire State Music and Theatrical Production Tax Credit program.

The theatre says this funding makes RBTL a stronger competitive venue, which will create more economic opportunities in Rochester.

“It’s impossible to overstate the importance of the Theatre Tax Credit Program,” said RBTL Executive Vice President, Linda Glosser at the event. “On the heels of an 18 month shut down, we could not be more thrilled to mark our reopening with a three week tech period and tour launch. Our stagehands, wardrobe workers, ticket sellers and local surrounding businesses will all benefit from this engagement. We sincerely thank our local legislators for their support in this process, of RBTL and of the arts in our community.”

“Rochester has become a preferred city for launching Broadway tours as a result of the Tax Credit Program. Area hotels, restaurants, retailers and more have welcomed the cast and crews with open arms, and the community has responded with an outpouring of support,” stated Albert Nocciolino, RBTL’s Partner-Presenter. “The effect of this investment will be seen across our region and across the state, with a collective economic impact of this year’s Upstate NY tour launches estimated to exceed $100 million dollars.”