Rochester Music Hall of Fame scholarship deadline announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the eighth year in a row, the Rochester Music Hall of Fame is awarding the “Rochester Music Hall of Fame Lowry Award” for a high senior senior going to college for music.

The deadline for the application is Friday, March 18, and the winner of the award will receive $2,000 that can go to college expenses.

The award is named for the late Douglas Lowry, who served as the Dean of the Eastman School of Music.

The winner of the award last year was vocalist Alandra Kunz from Williamson, NY.