ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastman School of Music is marking 100 years of training world-class musicians. As part of the occasion, local guitar students from Eastman took their talents to the folks who have given our community so much during the pandemic and beyond: The healthcare workers at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Some of the musicians and the pieces they played included Carter Stark playing Barrios, Django Klumpp played music from Dowland Tarrega, and Takemitsu, YunZhe Lin played music by Giuliani, Tarrega, and Assad.

“Physicians save lives, musicians save souls,” said guitar faculty member at Eastman, Nicholas Goluses. “We’re here making people feel enriched in whatever way we can as artists in the world to help what I think is probably a tough time for some people here.”

“For family members, that are waiting a long time, or (for someone waiting) on a lung transplant or organ transplant it’s a similar reaction,” said Gaelen McCormick, Instructor of Arts Leadership at Eastman School of Music. “They might just snuggle down in their chair a little bit. Honestly I think that’s one of the best gifts we could give someone, that kind of comfort and supporting someone.”

“There is still a thread we have from their spirit to the person listening, and we found ways to keep connecting,” McCormick said.

“Music and medicine form the largest and most deeply personal connection and being part of that in any way that we can — especially when we put them together — is very meaningful for us,” Goluses said.