ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The smooth sounds of saxophonist and composer Judah Sealy are now No. 1 on the Smooth Jazz Billboard charts. The results are made public on Wednesdays, but Sealy confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday that when they are released, his song called “Stylish” will be at the top.

The track was recorded and produced by Sealy himself, but in December 2021, he and his all-star band of local musicians play on the News 8 series Songs from Studio B. Then his song was No. 14 on the charts, and earlier this year, but Sealy’s “Stylish” sat at No. 9, and his guitarist, Deepak Thettu, also had a had charting release with “Follow your Heart.”

“We’ve all struggled with, with different things,” Sealy said in January. “And one of the things I’ve always struggled with was confidence, believe it or not, is in my self-image. And so I wanted to make a song that when I heard it, it would make me feel a certain way, you know, or he would either capture a certain emotion or make me feel that emotion.

“That’s how it feels like we are doing something that is connecting with people and is getting official recognition and that is encouraging,” he said. “And it’s also encouraging if no if billboard never says whatever, but some people are enjoying and that just it’s a good feeling. It’s a good feeling.”