The application portal for these opportunities will open on Friday, Sept 30, 2022 and can be accessed on NYSCA’s website, arts.ny.gov.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Arts and culture organizations will have a chance to apply for what New York State is calling an “unprecedented” amount of capital funding: $150 million. Applications can be made here, and are open Friday.

The $150 million is stored in the New York State Council on the Arts’ Capital Projects Fund, and is divided int two categories: Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants, and Large Capital Improvement Grants for Arts and Culture.

The state says the funding will be used to “prioritize community development and placemaking,” as well as increasing and expanding cultural programming, creating jobs, and more.

In addition to the Capital Projects Fund, the state says NYSCA will award $90 million in non-capital grants to arts organizations and artists.

“New York’s arts and cultural organizations strengthen our economic well-being, nourish our diversity and identity, and support our communities,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This record State funding to NYSCA will allow a wide range of organizations to undertake much-needed improvement projects, so they can continue to provide New Yorkers with enriching cultural experiences and further their role as economic and community anchors.”

Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants for Arts and Culture:

This opportunity funds projects of any size, with grants of up to $2 million that prioritize accessibility, artistry, cultural development, sustainability, health and safety, and structural and historical improvements. Strong projects combine excellence in design with informed decisions about organizational capacity and community needs that will positively affect the future of arts and cultural organizations across New York.

Large Capital Improvement Grants for Arts and Culture:

This multiyear opportunity will support arts and cultural institutions across the state that are undertaking impactful, large-scale capital improvements. Grants will range from $2 million to $10 million for projects that have a total cost of $4 million or more. This funding will support investments to allow organizations to thrive by expanding cultural programming, reaching new and diverse audiences, and promoting accessibility. These grants will also help advance the State’s goals around diversity, equity and inclusion and will require all applicants to commit to social equity initiatives and access plans that serve all New Yorkers.