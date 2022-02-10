ROCHESTER, NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WROC) — In 2021, after New York made what member of New York State Assembly in the 69th district in upper Manhattan, Daniel O’Donnell, called an “historic commitment to the arts,” at $100 million. It’s one of the largest amounts in years. He is advocating for more of this funding, which theaters, venues, and many other small arts institutions call essential.

That money was spread across the whole state in a variety of different ways. But the arts world is still in a world of uncertainty, as many are still trying to find solid footing after the 2020 shutdowns, their revivals, and the omicron wave. O’Donnell, who serves as the Chair of the Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development, looks to increase that funding even more.

Two theaters in the state, Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, and Latino-owned Teatro Circulo in New York City, both relied on the funding to keep going and serve the community.

All three are pushing for the budget for the arts to increase yet again as the state’s fiscal year and final budget to be finalized, as the uncertainty continues.

O’Donnell is now in his 20th year on the Assembly, and calls prison reform, marriage equality, and tackling unemployment as some of his main goals of his office. And in his role as the the Chair of the Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development, he looks to make sure those areas are adequately funded.

“I fought very hard to make sure that the state government in the budget provided over $100 million directly in arts relief,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell detailed how hard the City was during the initial wave of the 2020 deep pandemic; how everything was shutdown, and how one of the arts capitals of the world couldn’t host live events. He says that with the cancelation of those events, there was a significant trickle down effect.

“If somebody goes to a concert, or to art gallery, or to the theater, they often go out to dinner or have drinks afterwards, or what,” he said. “And the multiplier effect is seven. Every dollar you spend on arts by the government is returned to the government in taxes $7.”

This economic impact is a theme echoed by Geva, Teatro Circulo, as well as many other venues and arts coalitions. Geva estimated that before the pandemic, they would bring 140,000 to 160,000 people downtown, who would spend money at bars, restaurants, and even parking meters, which is money for the City of Rochester. O’Donnell says this funding is more than supplemental it’s essential to keeping the lights on, rolling over stabilization funding to help in the off seasons, and helping theaters helped their surrounding communities.

“It’s vital for New Yorkers’ happiness and stability to have the arts,” O’Donnell said. “Even if you don’t see them as much in your district, they are there. And if you turn off the spigot, the the fiscal impact on the state and counties and cities tax base will be negatively affected.”

“We had to do some staffing reductions, we had to change the entire way we operated, we had to take salary reductions throughout the entire organization,” said Chris Mannelli, the Executive Director at the Geva Theatre Center. “And we really relied on our contributors, or supporters to help keep donations flowing.”

Mannelli applauds the state for making sure that funds get across the entire state, and don’t just stay in the Big Apple. O’Donnell’s office confirmed that Geva received support from “Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grant,” to support them during the pandemic. Beyond supporting the performances, the operations are key.

“They support our general operations, which is really important,” Mannelli continued. “Everyone likes to think about programs specific. And that’s important too. But just operating the organization is really critical.”

But as Geva continues to host shows, they still have one bugaboo that they have not been able to remedy: audience hesitancy. Like other theaters, people aren’t turning out the way that they used to.

“The last show, we just finished running really had about 10 to 20% of the audience we expected,” he said. “I mean (that’s a) really, really dramatic change.”

Mannelli says that audience attendance ebbs and flows with the waves of COVID cases, and is cautiously optimistic about people coming back. But he adds that without funding, they can’t stay open and working during the off-season, or when audience numbers dip.

This funding also makes sure that Geva’s programming stays accessible. Unlike some other theaters across the state that may charge hundreds of dollars a ticket, Geva’s student level starts at $15. In short, while big one-time federal dollars — like the Save Our Stages Act are helpful — state funding makes that happen.

“We want this place to be a home for everybody in Rochester,” he said. “And so that’s where that state component really comes in, and it can really make a big difference for for arts organizations.”

Jose Oliveras, the founding artistic director of Teatro Circulo in Manhattan, has served a special role in the community around East Fourth Street, since its founding 26 years ago.

The Latino-owned theater hosts classical and contemporary classes, Spanish classical theatre and contemporary Latin American theater. But they also served as a community center, and even senior citizen outreach. And during the pandemic, even online content creators.

“We had to close the theater, three days before we had a flamenco presentation,” Oliveras said, speaking of early March. “I would say we radically, quickly adjusted. We started (with performances) that we had on file, and we started putting them online. So people could have a place to go to have some entertainment.”

During this time, Oliveras made sure that they’re programming still reached their most important, vulnerable, and lonely population: the abuelitos and abuelitas.

“This program is very touchy, because we are dealing with people that are usually neglected in many ways,” he said. Their senior program teaches seniors how to act and be in play. It was a way for them to learn new skills, and socialize that in a way that were not able to.

“Sate funding was fundamental for us, especially during this year, because we were doing some programming online and set up the workshops are funded by NYSCA,” he said. So state funding, no essential programming for grandfathers and grandmothers.

Oliveras said that all of Teatro Circulo’s programming stayed online until their first performance in person in November of 2021. Thankfully, Oliveras says, they were able to squeeze in that before the omicron surge, and during the same time as their off-season. But he had an encouraging sign.

“We were practically at the same level attendance as we were before the pandemic,” he said. But while Teatro Circulo does not anticipate the same audience attendance issues as maybe some other theaters, state funding is key to making sure their 40 employees — which includes actors and staff — can help the community stay healthy, connected, and continue to express themselves.

“Theater is the most inherent activity to human beings,” Oliveras said. “We when we are since we start to relate into each other, we are we’re doing theater, we are always wearing a mask, we are playing a character… It’s so inherent to our nature that that you cannot escape the social (roles) that theater has in our communities.”