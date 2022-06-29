ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans, along with members of the Friends of the Roc City Skatepark, the Synthesis Collaborative, and local artists unveiled new murals at the Roc City Skatepark on Wednesday.

Mayor Evans acknowledged the local artists who painted the murals — saying they reflect Rochester’s diversity.

He also said the murals add energy and vibrancy to the skatepark while capturing the vitality of the city’s riverfront.

Officials of the project said the long-term goal is to cover the pillars and bridge foundations within and around the park.