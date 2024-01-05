ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday marks the opening night of an art exhibit presented by the Flower City Arts Center!

The exhibit is known as “Be Who We Ought To Be: Visions From the 9th Floor Artist Collective,” which is a nod to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s letter from Birmingham Jail. The show features work by various artists from the collective.

“We are individual artists in our own right but we understand the power of community and the power of collective mindset,” said Community Relations Director Rashaad Parker of the Flower City Arts Center, who is also a founding member of the collective.

Parker is currently experimenting with Photograms —an image made by placing objects on the surface of a light-sensitive material. Generally, the collective focuses on culture, particularly Rochester’s Black American community.

Ya’qub Shabazz is the founding member of the 9th Floor Artist Collective and he says a lot of the art is created from that cultural perspective.

“We really push the culture forward with the conversations around art and the ideas that we come up with about what the next movement will be, what the next thing is in art,” Shabazz said.

Shabazz and Parker say one of the collective’s main goals is to help other artists with everything from selling their art to running social media accounts. They are also there to uplift.

“If you have that inspiration you get bit by the bug and you want to do some creating — don’t stop,” said Shabazz.

“Really keep at it. To continue on making work, trial, and error,” added Parker. “To understand that your gift is innate.”

The event is free and ends on January 26. It will be open Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.