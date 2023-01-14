ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new creative center in Rochester had it’s ribbon cutting Friday.

According to founder Jordin Pickett, The Lab is a Black-owned and queer-friendly space, and will serve as the central meeting place for the organization Being Black in the Burbs.

They say they hope The Lab will serve as a safe space for Black and Brown creatives from all walks of life, and will allow for collaboration, and showcasing works.

Pickett is a published poet and creative born and raised in Rochester.

“We don’t have a lot of places to be our complete full selves, and this is an affordable space for people to rent out, showcase their art, any type of art, and just have a safe space to come where they can feel completely affirmed, completely present, and just safe,” he said.

The Lab will officially be opened next Saturday, January 21.