ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new online grant application was launched Thursday for mid-sized arts organizations seeking funds for operating expenditures for 2022.

Monroe County officials said that qualifying organizations may receive up to $20,000 for operating expenses, with a total of $500,000 available for funding. This is a 10-fold increase over historic county funding levels for mid-sized art groups.

“We are a community founded on creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship, and that legacy continues today, evidenced by our vibrant arts and cultural sector,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “Our past experience showed us that investing in this ecosystem provided a benefit to our community.”

Officials said, however, that applying organizations must meet the following requirements:

The organization conducts at least half of its operations in Monroe County, with a physical location in the county.

The organization is legally recognized as a 501(c)3 organization or LLC.

The primary mission of the organization is directly related to arts and culture.

The yearly operating budget of the organization is between $100,000 and $1,500,000

Officials said applications from art and cultural festivals will also be considered for these grants.

Officials said that online applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on August 1.