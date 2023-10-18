ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The newest installation at the Memorial Art Gallery is now open.

It’s called “Let’s Survive Forever,” which is part of the collection of the Infinity Mirrored Room that showcases the work of 94-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

On loan from the Art Gallery of Ontario, Kusama placed a time limit on how long viewers can spend inside of the small room. In just one minute, Memorial Art Gallery officials say this installation will give you time to reflect on yourself and the beauty that repetition can bring.

The owners add that this caters to a growing need for authentic experiences.

“That idea of being immersed in the installation and that you get to be absorbed by it and consumed by it, but you’re also an integral part of it, right,” said Curator in Charge Jessica Marten. “That room, that mirrored infinity room doesn’t have much value unless someone’s in it, viewing it. You become, you know sort of of an essential part of that experience.”

The installation is on display now until May 2024. Tickets are five dollars, along with the admission fee and there are no age restrictions.