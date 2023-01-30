ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., the Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine will be presenting a concert that aims to spread hope throughout the world. This stop in Rochester — in the “Eastman Presents” series — is part of an intensive ambassadorship tour across the country.

The program is as follows:

Yevhen Stankovych: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1(featuring Eastman faculty member, Oleh Krysa)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Tickets can be found here and can be purchased at the two Ukrainian Federal Credit Union locations on Ridge Road in Rochester, and on Holt Rd. in Webster.

Theodore Kuchar, the conductor of the orchestra, says the tour was supposed to run starting in 2021, and follows a very successful 2017 tour with the Ukrainian national symphony.

“This is a Ukrainian orchestra, which you can’t bring something like this back to frequently,” Kuchar said, while fervently reiterating that this is not “a pity tour for Ukraine.”

The tour was delayed because of the pandemic and after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, this ambassadorship tour has taken on new meaning:

Perseverance, and a reawakening of Ukrainian culture, following longstanding Russian occupation of western Ukraine.

“We are musical ambassadors, and a presentation of the musical life, which not only exists currently in Ukraine,” Kuchar said. “But a continuation and evolutionary development of generations of a wonderful and highly substantial musical tradition.”

This cultural awakening is felt here in Rochester, with a significant Ukrainian population, this is a chance for people living here to have a moment of national pride.

Alexander Oryshkevych volunteers for ROCMaidan a nonprofit that gives humanitarian aid — Oryshkevych says they have given 14 shipping containers worth of material aid to Ukraine — and works for the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union, two groups who helped put on this show.

“Ukrainians across the world, have become emboldened by everything that is going on,” Oryshkevych said. “And the support from everyone, especially in Rochester and our community has been tremendous. “

While the program includes what Kouchar calls some “old German war horses,” Stankovych: Chamber Symphony No. 3, whom Kouchar calls the most important living Ukrainian composer, all to spread a message of hope.