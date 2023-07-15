Empty theater at the University at Albany. (Elijah Guerrero / UAlbany)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — GRAMMY-award nominated artist Keyshia Cole is stopping by RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre on September 1.

Cole — best known for hits “Love,” “Last Night (with Diddy),” and “Let It Go (with Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim)” — has placed six albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts.

In June of this year, Cole released her latest single “Forever is a Thing” in support of her recent Lifetime-original biographical television film “Keyshia Cole: This is My Story.”

Tickets for the event are available now on RBTL’s website.