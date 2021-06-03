KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival announces submissions open June 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s multimedia fringe festival announced they were adopting a hybrid model for the fall, and now the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is announcing that acts and artists can begin applying starting June 8.

Submissions can be made for free at their website. Both online and in-person events can apply, and have the same free process.

“We thank the arts community for being patient with our later-than-usual submission period this year, but we’re committed to presenting a festival that is both exciting and safe,” said Founding Festival Producer Erica Fee in a press release. “While some of our regular venues will not be reopening until later in 2021 or even until 2022, our overarching mission remains the same: to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills while also offering unparalleled public access to the arts. With that in mind, Fringe is expanding this year to include venues outside of our usual footprint, including the new JCC Canalside Stage.”

The festival is celebrating its tenth year as well. It will run September 14-25, following an online festival in 2020.