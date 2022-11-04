ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday November, at Lovin Cup in Henrietta, Lauren Faggiano & The Good Souls are hosting their sixth annual celebration of the music of Joni Mitchell. This show only has standing room tickets left.

There will be another show November 12 at The Riviera in Geneseo.

But it’s also the first time in years the band has been without a key member, Sara Rogers. Rogers lived in Buffalo, but also at one point lived in Rochester. She was an alumna of Nazareth College. She died as she was riding her bike and was hit by a car in June.

“She is just an amazing person, a ridiculously talented musician, and so kind in how she lived her life everyday, and she was such a great fit for everything we had going on,” Faggiano said.

The show will celebrate the music of Joni Mitchell, and honor Roger’s memory. The band will be selling t-shirts that feature a design of Rogers’. The money will be donated to Nazareth College for a music therapy award.

Faggiano, a former teacher of Rogers’, says that the theme of the t-shirt matches both the message of Mitchell’s music, and the message of night.

“(Mitchell’s) music is unapologetic, it is what it is,” Faggiano said, while discussing the complexity of Mitchell’s music. “We designed this (shirt). it’s her drawing, and it says ‘All Vibes Welcome,’ in response to this toxic positivity… Sometimes you just need to sad, and I think we’re all experiencing that right now.”

Rogers may be attending in spirit, but her boyfriend, fellow Buffalo musician Nelson Rivera, will be sharing the stage with this band.