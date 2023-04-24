ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jeremy Pelt’s his new album, “The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2: His Music” is number one on the jazz charts.

Pelt, a world-renowned trumpet player, is taking that momentum to a three-day residency at the Eastman School of Music.

There he will be playing and performing with students, as well as passing along some of the knowledge he’s learned along the way.

“What you hope is that they observe… is how I’m acting in rehearsal,” Pelt said. “That is a big part of the music business. That’s how I’ve attributed whatever success I’ve had, has been being completely professional.”

Pelt is capping his residency off with a performance with the Eastman Jazz Lab Band Wednesday. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The theme of passing along knowledge is fitting:

Pelt just released the third volume of his book series, “Griot.” Pelt says that the griot in the West African tradition is a traveling poet who shares their knowledge of the past with anyone they meet.

It’s fitting for a traveling educator.

Pelt has interviewed nearly 90 jazz musicians of all stripes, from “legacy artists” to modern-day innovators. It’s inspired by a book by drummer Art Taylor, “Notes and Tones,” which came out over 50 years ago.