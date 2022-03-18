CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Singer-songwriter legend James Taylor is coming to the Greater Rochester area, in a show called “An Evening with James Taylor.” The show at CMAC is June 28th at 8 p.m., and tickets go on sale March 25th at 10 a.m.

Other shows coming to CMAC

The Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center keeps adding to an incredible star-stuffed lineup, now with singer, songwriter Chris Stapleton. The show is August 17, with doors at 5:30 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10 a.m.

The show is billed as an “All American Road Show,” and also features special guests Elle King, and Madelin Edwards.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit will be performing June 15, with showtime at 7 p.m., with doors at 5:30 p.m. They will also be joined by the band Waxahatchee.

Indie-rock sensation The Lumineers are coming to the venue onMay 27, with doors at 6 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m. This installment of The Lumineer’s “Brightside World Tour” also features special guest CAAMP.

The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center has added to their list of high-profile performers coming to the Upstate New York area.

CMAC announced Monday that Beatles drummer and music legend Ringo Starr will be performing with his “All Starrs,” on Friday May 30, and country superstar Luke Bryan will be performing Friday July 15. Both shows start at 7 p.m. and the venue opens at 5:30 p.m.

For Bryan, this is stop on his “Raised Up Right Tour,” and will be joined by special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. Ringo leads his “All-Starrs,” who include Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, and Colin Hay.