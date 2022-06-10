West came to Studio B to talk about his new album, and to play a track off it called "Montreal"

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Imagine being seventeen, having two albums under your belt, and a burgeoning modeling career in front of you… All before moving to New York City next week. There is a Rochester musician who fits the bill, Jack West.

West was born in Rochester, and moved to Victor. In an example of art imitating life, he moved from piano to guitar, when he picked up a guitar at a garage sale when he was seven-year-olds. After lessons with local legend, Nate Coffey, he was all set for his primetime appearance:

Scoring a gig in front of tens of thousands with Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam.

“At 10 or 11, I was playing a bunch of open mic nights, and I found out my parents were going to see Eddie Vedder in Nashville,” West said. “Coincidentally, we were staying in the same hotel. I ran into him in the lobby, asked for a picture, and I asked if I could sing with him that night and on stage, and he said yes.”

West says that performance of “Society,” inspired him to take music as something that just passes the time, to something to pursue seriously.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, he still counts Pearl Jam as an influence, along with the likes of The Doors, and Nirvana; along with a slew of other genres and sounds.

He fondly recalls a “terrible song” he wrote when he was 11 years old — with only a verse and chorus written before “calling it a day” — but he has come a long way. His first album featured the work of an acclaimed producer in Seattle, and his second album, a two-year project called “Numb,” was released last month. It features the talents of a mastering engineer who has worked with Billie Eilish.

At only 17, he knows moving to the Big Apple is a big move for his music and modeling, but West has one thing in mind about his journey east

“I just want success from the thing I love to do, not fame or nothing like that, just success,” he said.

In keeping to his Rochester roots, West is going on a Midwest tour with two other local bands, KOPPS and Boy Jr. in the summer.