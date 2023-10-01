ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get ready to “do the time warp again!” The OFC Creations Theatre Center has officially begun rehearsals for their upcoming production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

News 8 had the chance to stop by the theater and get a sneak peek of the show with the lead actor — who may be a familiar face.

Garrett Clayton, known for roles in Disney Channel’s “Teen Beach Movie” and NBC’s “Hairspray Live” will lead the cast as Dr. Frank N Furter.

“This particular role feels like something that’s very free,” Clayton said. “It’s very freedom of expression.”

Clayton says that feeling of freedom is something that carries throughout the show.

“If you ever feel like you’ve been other or you’ve felt like you’re on the outside, this is a show for all of us,” Clayton said. “This is a show for all of us who feel like maybe sometimes we don’t always fit in.”

The live-action version of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” utilizes key points from the hit movie, according to Clayton. He said a key part in OFC’s show will be trying to mimic the interactive element that the audience expects.

“We’re trying to find a way to do that in the theater setting,” Clayton said. “I think that’s going to be so much fun for an audience to have an interactive, Halloween musical rock show that they get to participate in.”

The show will start at OFC Creations’ cafe venue, which is a couple doors down from the theater. Then, partway through the show, the audience will move to the theater as part of the show.

Executive Director Eric Johnson says the show is certain to be one that audiences haven’t experienced before.

“People that have fallen in love with Rocky Horror from growing up and going to see the movie all the time, or those who haven’t seen it before. It’s something special that they’ll still connect with and still be able to celebrate the Halloween, spooky season.” Johnson said.

Johnson adds something that makes the production of this show even more special, it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Rocky Horror!”

Performances for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” run at OFC Creations from October 12 to October 31. Ticket information can be found here.