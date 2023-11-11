ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holidays are approaching fast, which means that the famous ballet “The Nutcracker” will soon be in theaters.

Locally, performers for this show at the Rochester City Ballet are gearing up for their first performance which is less than two weeks away.

News 8 was able to get a behind the scenes look and talk with some of the performers of the show on the excitement.

“The Nutcracker” is set to run November 22 until December 10. Performances will be at both the Eastman Theatre and the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center.