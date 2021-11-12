‘Impressions of the Infinite’ from Vanishing Sun returns to Strasenburgh Planetarium Friday, Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 20 months later, a unique show is coming back to the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Tickets are available here. Listed times are Friday 7pm and 9pm, and Saturday 7pm and 9pm.

Electronica and jazz fusion band Vanishing Sun wrote an entirely new piece of music called “Impressions of the Infinite.”

The music will be performed live by the band, set to astronomical and “psychedelic” visuals in the planetarium dome.

The planetarium director discuss what to go expect for the shows tonight and tomorrow evening.

“This is a completely new creation, new music, with new planetarium effects, it’s meant to mark the beginning of the Planetarium’s second half century,” said Steve Fentriss, the director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium. “Vanishing Sun has this great, how do you describe it, funk-electronic-jazz sound that really sounds like it just integrates with the planetarium medium, great Rochester musicians, so I’m really proud to have this music going on, and put together with the planetarium experience.”