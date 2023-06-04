ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For those who have had to explain Rochester to those who have never lived here, you’ve probably talked about garbage plates, the George Eastman Museum, and the Seneca Park Zoo, to name a few.

But have you ever sat down ever and thought about all of the attractions Rochester has to offer? That’s what author Robin Flanigan does in her new book — “100 Things to Do in Rochester Before You Die.”

Flanigan says she was approached by Reedy Press, a publishing company with over 150 titles nationwide in the “100 Things to Do” series including features on Buffalo and Syracuse — to write about Rochester’s secret gems.

Narrowing down the top 100 things to do in Rochester, Flanigan said she drew inspiration from across the board, making her the perfect candidate to write a book like this.

“I talked with a lot of friends. I’ve lived here half my life,” Flanigan said. “I was a reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, which got me out in the community a lot. I’m also a pretty active person. I think it’s a combination of my own life, recommendations, and also research.”

Flanigan says one of the most interesting things about writing the book was learning more about the places she thought she already knew so much about.

“What I didn’t realize was how many accolades Rochester has both nationally and internationally,” Flanigan said. “The way I decided what to put in the book, if something had to be either uniquely Rochester, like the garbage plate, or it had to have been recognized nationally, or somewhere around the world.”

She says so many places in Rochester have national accolades, like The Little Theatre, and some of the rollercoasters at Seabreeze.

“The Little Theatre is the oldest continuously operating independent theater in the country,” Flanigan said. “Seabreeze has one of the oldest wooden roller coasters in the country. Parkside Whispering Pines is one of the oldest continuously operating miniature golf courses in the country. I mean, the list goes on and on.”

One statistic people may not know about, the largest collection of LPs in the northeast, is housed right here in Rochester.

“Record Archive,” she said. “250,000.”

“100 Things to Do in Rochester Before You Die” has been released for three months, and Flanigan says they are already headed in a week into the second printing.

“There’s just a lot, a lot of ways to use it,” she says. “I’ve been partnering with real estate agents who are using it as closing gifts, and nonprofits who are using it as fundraisers. It’s great for families and date nights.”

“100 Things to Do in Rochester Before You Die” is available at all major retailers. For more information about the book, visit its website here.