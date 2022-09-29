ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The performance hall at Hochstein got some much-needed renovations this summer, and was closed for construction for more than two months.

Tuesday, The Hochstein School celebrated the renovations with two performances, a Bach sarabande from violin student Noah Busch, and some Mozart, sung Rochester’s own Kearstin Piper-Brown.

While other upgrades were made, the process started when they discovered the ceiling plaster was in desperate need of repair.

“We had a section that fell on stage, there was a lady out on stage playing piano, and this crashed to the floor, looked over, finished what she was doing,” said facilities manager of the hall, Randy Kemp. “Then she came and found me and said ‘Randy the sky is falling.’”

The historic space — which traces its lineage back to Central Presbyterian in the 1880s — had its most recent renovation in 1997, according to Kemp. Besides plaster repairs, they are also making other fixes, as well as giving the space a fresh coat of paint and refinished hardwood floors.

Also included is a new mural, drawn freehand by Buffalo artist Brett Swiatek, based only on a historical drawing. The new addition will help both breathe life into a historical place, and pay homage to its past.

Hochstein calls this space their epicenter, as they serve more 3,500 students. The new president of Hochstein reflected on the space.

“This hall is beautiful, and every time I walk into it, I feel like I’ve walked into a sacred space… in all the best ways that term holds,” said Hilary Respass, President and Executive director of The Hochstein School. She took over from Peggy Quackenbush, served in that role for 30 years before retiring this year. “I feel like I’m hallowed ground.