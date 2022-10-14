ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the bicentennial celebration for one of Rochester’s icons, Harriet Tubman, comes to a close, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will be presenting a special free concert Saturday, October 29 at 2 p.m.

The concert features RPO trumpet player and guest conductor Herb Smith. The “celebratory” program will feature the talents of Smith, the RPO, as well as the Center for Youth’s “Strings for Success.” According to their website, the program offers free stringed instrument education for second through eighth grade at the Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School 19 in the Rochester City School District.

The RPO says the show aims to honor the abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad.

The program:

Songs from the Underground Railroad: A Harriet Tubman Celebration (arr. Gabriele)

Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” Dvorák (Second movement) – Known as “Goin’ Home with lyrics

Fanfare for the Common Man, Copland

Black Mahler, (Coleridge-Taylor)

Fantasia On Lift Every Voice and Sing, (Coleridge-Taylor)

“Tubman was a world-renowned abolitionist, human rights activist, suffragist, and freedom seeker. After escaping enslavement in 1849, she led hundreds of slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad and supported the Union Army during the Civil War as a nurse, secret spy, and military leader,” said HTBC Project Director & Strategy Consultant Jacqueline Sprague, a descendant of Rochester Black suffragist Lucy Sprague in a statement. “The project’s goal is to inspire diverse youth to restore, renew, and reinvest in our history and to be advocates for racial equity, and I think this concert is the perfect finale.”

“Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration approached me to help them organize this concert, and I immediately thought that it would be great if the RPO could fit it in after our two free RPO Around-the-Town concerts earlier that week, and they agreed,” Smith said in a statement. “To me, it’s just a match made in heaven.”