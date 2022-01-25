Grants of $7,000 available for New York artists through Council of the Arts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Accrding the New York Foundation for the Arts, a new cash grant program is available for New York state artists. The program, called “The NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship,” awards $7,000 in the form of unrestricted cash grant. The deadline is January 26, 5pm.

Unlike project-specific grants, these are targeted to help “fund an artist’s vision or voice, at all levels of their artistic development.” Applications are free, and can be made here. They are also offering free workshop sessions to show artists the best way to apply for the grants.

Eligibility requirements, according to NYFA:

25 years or older

Current residents of New York State and/or one of the Indian Nations located in New York State

Must have maintained New York State residency, and/or residency in one of the Indian Nations located therein, for at least the last two consecutive years (2020 & 2021)

Cannot be enrolled in a degree-seeking program of any kind

Are the originators of the work, i.e. choreographers or playwrights, not interpretive artists such as dancers or actors

Did not receive a NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship in any discipline in the past five consecutive years: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021

Cannot submit any work samples that have been previously awarded a NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship

While collaborating artists are eligible to apply, the total number of collaborators cannot exceed three

Are not a current NYFA employee or have been in the last 12 months, a member of the NYFA Board of Trustees or Artists’ Advisory Committee, immediate family member of any of the aforementioned, or an immediate family member of a 2021-2022 panelist

Artists that have been awarded five NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowships receive Emeritus status and are no longer eligible for the award

Disciplines included, along with requirements: