Garth Fagan Dance celebrates 50 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The beloved Rochester dance company Garth Fagan Dance is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

Fagan himself is known around the world for his choreography, particularly for his work on the Broadway adaptation of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

To commemorate the anniversary, Fagan, his dance company, and city officials gathered Friday to unveil a new banner which will hang on the Miller Center Building at the Eastman School of Music.

Those at the ceremony say the artistic legacy that Garth Fagan Dance has developed in Rochester has been nothing short of tremendous.

“I truly want to thank Garth Fagan for all that he’s done for our community year after year, never leaving Rochester and making sure that we were elevated on the art stage across the world,” said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

“As we travel the world — and we’ve been all over the world — and gotten awards from everybody all over the world — people come back saying, ‘Oh! I’m from Rochester. Do you hear that audience that’s here? Wow! We’re so proud of you!’ That’s one of the blessings,” Fagan said.

The banner will hang at the Miller Center until November.