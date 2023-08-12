ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get ready to “do the time warp again!” OFC Creations Theatre is getting ready for their October run of “The Rocky Horror Show,” with special lead actor Garrett Clayton!

Clayton — known for roles in Disney Channel’s “Teen Beach Movie,” NBC’s “Hairspray Live!,” and guest roles in ABC’s “The Fosters” — will play the character of Frank N. Furter in his Rochester debut.

Organizers for the production say it will be interactive, and will allow both the audiences and the actors to experience the show in a unique way.

OFC Creations’ run of “The Rocky Horror Show” begins on October 12, and concludes on October 31. Tickets for the show range from $42 to $49 and are available here, or by calling (585) 667-0954.

