ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre offers free passes with the new Roc Geva Pass program.

Roc Geva Pass is a new program that is a collaborative effort between Geva Theatre and the City of Rochester. They will be providing 200 free tickets for the first two weeks of each production that the Geva Theater puts on each season. They plan to keep this program running for the next decade.

Elizabeth Williamson, Geva’s Artistic Director said ” We could not be more thrilled or grateful to the city for their support of this program that will break down barriers to getting people in to Geva Theater to see shows like our upcoming productions like ‘Lady Day at Emmerson’s Bar & Grill’ and ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘ Newtown’.”

