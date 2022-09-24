ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A one-day celebration of Latin and Caribbean art, music, and culture was held at the International Plaza on Saturday in an event known as Fiesta Cultural.

Event organizers encouraged local artists to participate in the event as vendors and sell their artwork and handmade items at the plaza.

“My father is Columbian and my mother is American from New York, and it’s very dear to my heart to bring all the people I love together,” said Fiesta Cultural co-organizer Alexander Fals.

Will Robinson, one of the painters who participated in the event, explained the artwork he presented at the festival.

“My work is talking about individual people and expressing yourself,” Robinson explained. “I was homeless, so I wanted to bring my paintings out here to show people that you can do stuff. Even though you’re homeless, you can actually make it in life. You can always turn your story around.”

The event featured over 20 vendors, as well as family-friendly activities, food, graffiti art demonstrations, and live dance performances from Grupo Cultural Latinos, a non-profit group that shares the folklore of Latino communities throughout Western New York.