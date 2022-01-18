Elizabeth Williamson: Geva Theater Center in Rochester has a new and first woman artistic director

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the announcement that their previous long-time art director would be stepping down, Geva Theatre Center in Rochester has a new artistic director and CEO: Elizabeth Williamson. She will also be the first woman to hold the position, as she looks to tackle the company’s 50th season.

Geva Theatre Company says that they chose Williamson after an “extensive national search,” and she will be sharing the CEO title and duties with Executive Director Christopher Mannelli. The search began in June 2021 after Mark Cuddy, who had previous served as the artistic director for two decades, announced his retirement.

As for Williamsons’ role, the theatre center looks to combine her talents for developing content, as well as more inclusive program as Geva enters its sixth decade, saying that they are working on “ensuring the continued success of the theatre’s mission to create and produce singular theatre productions and programs that serve the Rochester region and beyond.”

“I’ve been an admirer of Geva Theatre Center for years and am honored by this opportunity to build on Mark Cuddy’s wonderful legacy at the company,” said Ms. Williamson in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with Chris, the staff, and the board on leading Geva into its next chapter, with an emphasis on strengthening the company’s relationships in the communities in and around Rochester, building on its commitment to rigorous EDI and anti-racist work, and continuing to bring extraordinary new theatrical productions from a broad array of brilliant, diverse and groundbreaking artists to Geva, the Rochester community, and the field at large.”

More on Williamson’s biography

Ms. Williamson has built a distinguished career as a producer, director, dramaturg, and adaptor. She has worked extensively and to great fanfare throughout the U.S. and around the globe, including on Broadway, off-Broadway, and in London’s West End. She commissioned and served as dramaturg for The Inheritance, by Matthew López, which won four Tony Awards in 2020, including Best Play, and the Olivier Award for Best Play. She was the creative producer, dramaturg, and co-director of Sarah Gancher’s New York Times “Best Theatre of 2020” pick Russian Troll Farm (produced online). Other recent projects include commissioning and developing Kaneza Schaal’s JACK &, directing Henry V and her own adaptation of Jane Eyre for Hartford Stage, and dramaturging Robert Freedman and Steven Lutvak’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, which won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

As an organizational leader, Ms. Williamson has extensive experience in producing, new play development, and community engagement. She previously served as Associate Artistic Director and Literary Manager at Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City from 2008 – 2012 and as Associate Artistic Director and Director of New Play Development at Hartford Stage from 2012 – 2020. Ms. Williamson is known for her commitment to centering the work of LGBTQIA, BIPOC, and women artists and looks forward to furthering her dedication to new work and community engagement initiatives in her role at Geva.