ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s own Eastman School of Music was well-represented in the June 2023 edition of DownBeat Magazine, one of the world’s foremost magazines covering jazz throughout the world.

Every month, the magazine covers shows, album reviews, interviews, gear discussions and more. In the June edition, the magazine is presenting its 46th Annual DownBeat Awards.

The Eastman School was represented in a number of categories, from performances, to soloists, and even to a win with an independent student band, Bug Day.

One of the founding members of Bug Day, guitarist Rob Varon, was also recognized in the performance category.

Varon, who is graduating in the fall, said that for the submission to DownBeat, audio and video were required (along with a small fee). For his performance award, he submitted recordings from an Eastman Jazz Ensemble concert, as well as a trio recording made in the fall.

“The submission process isn’t too grueling since as a music student you are constantly performing and recording – at least here at Eastman,” Varon said in an email interview.

As for his independent band, Bug Day — which Varon describes “as Dinosaur Jr. 2 meets free jazz/shred; super punk but also very musically involved” — he submitted two songs from their album.

The band, which is rounded out all with fellow Eastman students — Rowan Lynch (guitar & vocals), Zach Walgren (bass), and Kevin Murphy (drums) — was a COVID project. Varon says that these jazz cats had to learn rock, but it has inspired unique sounds.

The recognition comes right as they are hitting their stride.

“Now we are only getting busier, truly plotting our world takeover,” Varon quipped. “We are super grateful for this recognition from DownBeat, as it truly does help so much.

“Having to do right by your music school while simultaneously playing gigs you don’t love in order to pay rent, while also finding time for the projects you truly love takes almost everything out of you,” Varon continued, thanking Eastman, UR, and his teacher Bob Sneider, who had to keep the secret of Varon’s wins. “It definitely is nice to have some of my most honest work recognized. “

Undergraduate College Outstanding Performances

Avery Pambianchi, trumpet

Gavin Gray, double bass

Graduate College Outstanding Soloist

Andrew Carroll, piano, Andrew Carroll Trio

Graduate College Outstanding Performances

Christine Jensen (director), Eastman Jazz Ensemble

Undergraduate College Outstanding Performances

Undergraduate College Winner

Bug Day, Eastman School of Music

“I am especially excited to see that Eastman Jazz Ensemble was recognized under my fresh baton, as the students have been so supportive at my side while I went through navigating a new world in these halls,” said Christine Jensen, professor and director of the Eastman Jazz Ensemble in a statement to News 8. This is the first year running the ensemble.

“I am continually impressed with the amazing faculty mentorship with students in this program, and this bouquet of awards reflects their incredible dedication from both sides. Onwards and upwards!” she added.