ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastman School of Music announced that student Jinhong Li will perform a solo piano concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on October 21, 2022.

The first half of the program will begin with a performance of Franz Liszt’s music such as “Totentanz,” “La Lugubre Gondola,” and “Mephisto Waltz No. 1,” among others. The second half of his performance of the works of Franz Joseph Haydn, William Bolcom, and Samuel Barber.

“We are delighted to continue this tradition of selecting an Eastman graduate student for a Carnegie debut as part of the Eastman in New York series of concerts,” said Douglas Humpherys. “The return of in-person concerts has created a palpable excitement and new demand for listening to great music, performed on a distinctive Steinway piano, in a beautiful concert hall.”

Li was originally from Shenyang, China, and performed throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. His public debut was when he performed with the Youth Symphony Orchestra of the Shenyang Conservatory at 14 years old. He has since performed in many orchestras and symphonies.

He first studied in China at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing. Afterward, he studied in the United States at Park University in Missouri. He received his degree from Julliard and is currently completing his DMA degree at the Eastman School of Music.

“It’s an honor for me to give the recital at Carnegie Hall,” said Li. “All the repertoire is selected to contain different styles and themes, and I cannot wait to share them with the audience at Carnegie.”

Li’s performance at Carnegie Hall will begin at 8 p.m. More information and tickets can be found on Carnegie Hall’s website.