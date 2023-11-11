ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s GRAMMY Award season! And for the 66th GRAMMY Awards, multiple graduates from the Eastman School of Music are on the list of nominees!

The following graduates are nominated in the following categories:

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance Third Coast Percussion including current DMA student, Sean Connors ’04E, “Between Breaths” Roomful Of Teeth including Martha Cluver ’03E, “Rough Magic” Catalyst Quartet, “Uncovered, Vol. 3” includes works by George Walker ’56E (DMA), ’12 (Honorary)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals säje feat. Jacob Collier including Sara Gazarek, Associate Professor of Jazz Voice, “In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning”

Best Classical Instrument Solo Curtis Stewart ’08, ’08E, violin, “Of Love”

Best Musical Theater Album Jason Robert Brown, composer/lyricist/producer, studied at Eastman, for “Parade”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Ben Wendel ’99E, saxophone/composer/arranger, “All One”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Karim Sulayman ’98E, tenor, “Broken Branches” Julia Bullock ’09E, soprano, “Walking In The Dark”



Eastman School of Music noted several alumni are members of ensembles that played on nominated albums, including multiple Philharmonic Orchestras in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Los Angeles.

For a full list of GRAMMY nominees, click here.