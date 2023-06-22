ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five-time Grammy Award winning singer and Eastman School of Music alum Renée Fleming is set to be recognized at the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in December.

Growing up in the Rochester community, Fleming attended SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, where she sang with a jazz trio. She would later decide to continue school at the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music.

According to the University of Rochester’s website, Eastman School of Music was where Fleming’s love for classical music flourished. She would begin her professional career at Juilliard School.

Highlights from Fleming’s career include being the first classical artist to sing the National Anthem at the 2014 Super Bowl.

She has collaborated with music legends such as Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Sting, to name a few.

Fleming has also earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Carousel, as well as being a voice featured in two Best Picture winning Academy Award-winning films.

Currently, Fleming’s current calendar includes performances in Vienna, Amsterdam, Milan, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Carnegie Hall. She also recently launched the first ongoing collaboration between the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the National Institutes of Health — which has been presented to more than 50 cities around the world.

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors will be held on Sunday, December 3 on CBS. Other honorees will include rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah, singer Dionne Warwick, singer, songwriter, and record producer Barry Gibb, and actor, comedian, and filmmaker Billy Crystal.

According to CBS, Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will not have option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.