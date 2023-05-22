ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jamal Rossi, the current Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the Eastman School of Music is stepping down at the end of the next school year.

Rossi is at the end of his second term in this role and says after talking with his wife and family, this was the right move. After he steps down as Dean, Rossi says he will take up another position at Eastman.

Rossi started his career at Eastman in 2005, and was made the dean in 2013. After an international search, he says, he was chosen as the Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the school; which is part of the University of Rochester system.

During his time, Eastman says Rossi has many accomplishments to his name, including hiring over 60% of the current faculty, and overseeing renovations to almost every performance hall at the school on Gibbs Street.

In an interview Monday, Rossi discussed some of his notable achievements.

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion:

“The George Walker Center that we created this past year, has been fantastic,” Rossi said. “And enabling us to make certain we have at least one professional who every day is trying to help create that community.”

Rossi also helped formalize Eastman’s partnership with the Gateways Festival.

International reputation:

“Eastman is known around the world, what do we do so that everything we do reinforces that,” he said. “It just meant that what we would do (would be) at a quality level that says that’s what excellence looks like, and this could be replicated by others.”

Community work:

Rossi highlighted the success of the Eastman Community Music School, which provides education for kids who are months old, to senior citizens in bands an ensembles.

Another program that Rossi helped initiate was ROCMusic:

“With partners like the RPO, and Hochstein, and the (City of Rochester), a music program to really reach financially disadvantaged students,” he said. “Three days a week in four community centers around the city, free tuition, they come and have an incredible experience.”

Centennial Celebration:

Rossi said goals leading up this celebration were key goalposts early on; following introducing a period of stability when the former dean, Douglas Lowry, stepped down due to health reasons.

While the Centennial was delayed because of the pandemic, Rossi said it was still a success for the school. Most of the events are done, but the school is efforting a capital campaign to make sure the school has a strong future.

“Part of the centennial was launching a campaign for the future, and I love the fact that the university has supported a school campaign… It’s a $100 million, really committed to scholarships,” Rossi said. “I want to make certain that an Eastman education is affordable for the future.

Rossi says they have raised more than two-thirds of the funding for that campaign so far.