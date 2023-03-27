ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following last month’s announcement of the 2023 class for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame, the group is adding another inductee:

Will Hollis, who according to the Hall, is the longtime keyboardist and music director for the Eagles. He has also served as the MD for tours with Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, and more. He is a graduate of McQuaid Jesuit High School.

The Hall also announced that Joan Osborne — best known for her hit, “One of Us” — will be performing at the April 30 induction ceremony at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Tickets for the ceremony can be found here.

The remaining inductees are as follows: