ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fresh off her appearances on Season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” and the Hulu series, “Drag Me to Dinner,” Mrs. Kasha Davis says she’s bringing her song, comedy, and wisdom to SUNY Brockport for two performances next week.

The title, “There’s Always Time for a Cocktail.” It’s the true-life story of little Eddie Popil’s transformation from a young boy in Scranton, into an international celebrity.

She shared her message for the show on News 8 at Sunrise.

“First off, drag is not a crime,” Mrs. Kasha Davis said. “Some of my fashion choices are criminal. Honestly, what is so important to me is to be out loud and proud so that the next generation of youth can find their way and see that they have a community of people that are happy and healthy but also for parents to see ‘Wow, my child who might be a little extra fabulous is going to be okay.”

The shows are on November 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Tower of Fine Arts Center Mainstage.

For ticket information, click here.